Inzamam-ul-Haq kept PCB unaware of agent’s identification: Aalia Rasheed

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media and communications director Aalia Rasheed has asserted that former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq kept the board unaware of the agent’s identification as the latter stepped down from the post over allegations of ‘conflict of interest’.

“If Pakistan players and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s agent are the same, then there is a conflict of interest. He can also influence a lot of players,” said the board’s media director while speaking exclusively to ARY News.

She believed that Inzamam had the responsibility to inform the cricket body about any potential conflict of interest. “No cricket board wants to create controversy during a World Cup and get ridiculed in the media,” she added.

Aalia Rasheed further said that PCB has formed a fact-finding committee to assess whether there was a conflict of interest but it didn’t remove Inzamam as chief selector.

She added that the board has not yet accepted the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq, and he can resume working for PCB if the “committee clears him”.

The media head also clarified that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is not part of the investigation against Inzamam in the conflict of interest case.

Aaliya Rasheed has withdrawn from the inquiry committee that is investigating Inzamamul Haq for his alleged affiliation with a player agency.

“I was a member of the committee as well but I think it was not appropriate for me to get involved in this matter since I have to face the media as well,” she added.

Earlier, PCB’s five-member fact-finding committee launched an investigation against Inzamam-ul-Haq over allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is accused of being a stakeholder in a certain players’ agent firm. It was also said that he selected the World Cup 2023 squad keeping in view the firm’s interests.

Haq also resigned as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee.

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector” Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

While talking to a private TV channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is ready for any inquiry that the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to conduct regarding his days as chief selector but is resigning for questions were raised about the transparency in the selection process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the team’s failing campaign.