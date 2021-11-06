IO appointed in abduction, rape case of three girls in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police appointed a lady inspector as the investigation officer (IO) in a case related to the alleged abduction and rape of three girls from the Azizabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The investigation police appointed the IO in an abduction and rape case of three girls who had allegedly been kidnapped from the Azizabad area of the metropolis.

Police claimed that the families of the abducted girls were not cooperating in the ongoing investigation. Police added that the families are now demanding to withdraw the case after its registration with the police.

Police said that medical examination will confirm the rape allegations. It was learnt that three girls including two sisters had left their home for a beauty parlour to get the mehndi classes. The girls had gone missing for hours that led their parents to register a case at the local police station.

Police claimed that all of the three girls including siblings left the house of their own will. “An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts about the happening with the girls.”

Sources told ARY News that the girls had been brought to the Jinnah Hospital in a semi-unconscious state.

