Rawalpindi police recover newborn abducted from hospital

RAWALPINDI: Police officials have recovered a newborn boy who had been abducted from Holy Family Hospital four days ago, ARY News reported on Friday.

The officials of the New Town police station recovered the abducted boy after four days. The unidentified persons had allegedly abducted a newborn from the intensive care unit of the Holy Family Hospital.

An abduction case was registered on October 31 at the New Town police station.

According to the police, an accused was also arrested for abducting the child. The police officers shifted the newborn boy to the hospital where the infant will be handed over to the parents.

Earlier in September, police had recovered a baby kidnapped from Rahim Yar Khan’s Shaikh Zaid Hospital within hours.

READ: NEWBORN BABY REPLACED WITH STUFFED TOY IN RAWALPINDI’S HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL

According to police officials, in the shocking incident, a woman had abducted a nine-day baby boy from the hospital’s children ward.

“The woman was traced in CCTV footage, while she was abducting the baby from the hospital,” police had said.

Local police headed by SHO Asadullah Mastoi had acted promptly and recovered the kidnapped child within a few hours, officials said.

Rahim Yar Khan’s A-division police had registered a case of the child’s abduction against the woman involved in the incident.

