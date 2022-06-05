iOS 16 to mark arrival of a new Apple feature: report

Apple will showcase iOS 16 at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 on June 6 and the tech giant is reportedly introducing new and improved features to the operating system.

A foreign news agency reported that there will be upgrades to Always-On Display, support for lock screen widgets, and changes to the Messages applications.

Apple, unlike Android systems, is known for its new systems supporting the previous one. The iOS 15 supports 2015’s iPhone 6s series along with iPhone SE and iPod Touch 7th Generation that went public back in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

However, the situation may be different this time around iOS 16 may not support all features in its predecessor.

iOS 16 may come with wallpapers with widget-like capabilities that allow users to see and interact with the lock screen more.

Unconfirmed reports mentioned that users can see useful information such as doctor’s appointments and weather conditions.

A report by Mark Gurman stated iOS 16 will mark the arrival of Always-On Display on Apple devices. However, technical reasons will not make it available to every older iPhone set.

The owners of iPhone devices which have OLED screens as the pixels left throughout the day will show times and other notifications at the cost of the battery life.

Lastly, Apple also aims to enhance social media by bringing upgrades to the audio messaging feature in the Messages app.

