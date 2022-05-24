WhatsApp will stop working on two iPhones from October 24

The popular messaging platform, WhatsApp has announced that it will stop functioning on some outdated iPhones including iOS 10 and iOS 11 later this year.

WhatsApp has begun notifying iPhone users running iOS 10 or iOS 11 that they must update their devices in order to continue using WhatsApp beyond October 24.

As per the announcement made by messaging platform, the app will stop working on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c after October 24.

“After October 24, 2022, WhatsApp will no longer support this version of iOS”. To get the newest iOS version, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update,” the notification says.

Read more: Twitter blue badge phishing scams targeting verified accounts

WhatsApp already states on its Help Center page that iPhone users must be running iOS 12 or above to continue using the application. WhatsApp requires Android 4.1 or newer for Android users.

The tech giant, Apple is anticipated to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be released later this year, possibly around the time the iPhone 14 series is released.

Comments