CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA: Apple unveiled a suite of new AI-powered features for iOS 27, aimed at making daily tasks easier, safer and more automated for iPhone users.

While the upgraded Siri with artificial intelligence drew the most attention at Apple’s annual WWDC developer conference, the company said AI will not be limited to the voice assistant. Apple is integrating it across multiple apps and services.

Key new AI features in iOS 27:

Bill splitting: iPhone users can now split restaurant bills automatically. Users just take a photo of the receipt, and Apple Intelligence will analyze the details, tip and total to calculate each person’s share.

iPhone users can now split restaurant bills automatically. Users just take a photo of the receipt, and Apple Intelligence will analyze the details, tip and total to calculate each person’s share. Password security: The update identifies weak or leaked passwords and helps users replace them automatically with stronger, more secure ones.

The update identifies weak or leaked passwords and helps users replace them automatically with stronger, more secure ones. Messages “One-Tap Suggestions”: If a friend mentions a task, iPhone will suggest adding it as a reminder. For photo sharing or scheduling meetups, it will suggest relevant photos or calendar events.

If a friend mentions a task, iPhone will suggest adding it as a reminder. For photo sharing or scheduling meetups, it will suggest relevant photos or calendar events. Call Context : When calling a company or institution, the feature pulls related information from emails and displays it on screen, such as an airline booking confirmation code.

: When calling a company or institution, the feature pulls related information from emails and displays it on screen, such as an airline booking confirmation code. Smarter Calendar: Users can type an event description in plain language and AI will automatically add time, location, contacts and other details to create the event.

Users can type an event description in plain language and AI will automatically add time, location, contacts and other details to create the event. Upgraded Shortcuts: Users can trigger complex actions with simple instructions, like sending an estimated arrival time to a loved one when leaving home or turning on lights under specific conditions, without manual settings.

Users can trigger complex actions with simple instructions, like sending an estimated arrival time to a loved one when leaving home or turning on lights under specific conditions, without manual settings. Home app improvements: AI will consolidate multiple unnecessary notifications into one key alert for smart home users to reduce alert fatigue.

will consolidate multiple unnecessary notifications into one key alert for smart home users to reduce alert fatigue. Safari tab management: AI will automatically organize open tabs by topic to streamline web browsing.

Apple said all AI features were built with user privacy in mind, with most processing done on-device to keep personal data secure.

The new features are currently available in the developer beta, with a public beta coming soon. The full release of iOS 27 is expected for users later this year.

Also Read: iOS 27: What’s new and why it matters