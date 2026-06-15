iOS 27: What’s new and why it matters
- By Asim Mallick -
- Jun 15, 2026
Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 update is about more than just shiny new features; the company is really doubling down on making your iPhone feel faster and more efficient day-to-day.
During the WWDC keynote, Apple touched on some pretty impressive performance boosts:
-
Apps should launch up to 30 percent faster.
-
Your photos will load up to 70 percent quicker right after you take them.
-
AirDrop is getting a serious speed upgrade, with transfers potentially up to 80 percent faster.
They’re also giving “Low Power Mode” some much-needed love. The goal is to make it genuinely useful for everyday situations rather than just a last-resort battery saver. They’ve optimized the Camera app so it opens faster while still consuming less power, which should make the mode feel less like a compromise.
Early testers are already reporting a noticeably smoother experience in Low Power Mode, though it’s worth noting that these gains are most apparent on newer iPhone models, while older phones might still feel a bit sluggish.
It’s still early days for the iOS 27 beta, and we can expect more refinements before the final public release later this year. Between the visual updates coming to apps like Messages, Wallet, and CarPlay, and these under-the-hood performance tweaks, it looks like Apple is really trying to balance new bells and whistles with a snappier, more polished feel.
Also Read: iPhone 18 release date secretly hinted at during WWDC 2026