iPads in PIA planes: FIA widens probe over ‘Rs3bln’ loss to exchequer

KARACHI: The federal investigation agency (FIA) has Friday confirmed its moving further into their probe of the case of installation of iPads on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes that allegedly caused Rs3 billion in losses to the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

The illegal bid of installing iPads, for which two PIA officials have already been arrested, has caused the state kitty Rs3 billion, said the FIA officials.

The corporate crime circle of the FIA has also detained PIA’s Agency Affairs manager.

According to the FIA, both the accused signed contracts with foreign firms for renting 350 iPads for in-flight entertainment for business class.

They procured iPads for Boeing 777 aircraft despite the fact that these planes had no mobile phone data or Wi-Fi facilities, FIA revealed, adding their illegal act caused losses of Rs99 million to the exchequer.

The contracts came to light when a special audit of the airline’s accounts was carried out on the directives of the apex court.

Court rejects bail plea of former PIA MD, GM

An anti-corruption court had late last month dismissed bail pleas of former PIA Managing Director (MD) Shahnawaz Rehman and general manager (GM) Aamir Memon in a case regarding inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer.

The court dismissed the bail applications after hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution sides.

