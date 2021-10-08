iPhone 13 Pro has this new camera feature in the upcoming iOS

Now users can record video with Apple’s ProRes codec, a new camera feature in the latest developer beta of iOS 15.1, where they can also turn off the automatic macro mode switching (via 9to5Mac).

In the third beta release, users gain access to toggles that could indicate that the features are coming soon.

In the current versions of iOS, the iPhone 13 Pro will automatically switch from the main camera to the ultrawide camera when it detects that you’re close up to a subject, enabling the close-focus macro mode.

Some reviewers found the switch that took liberty without much of indication quite irritating, and Apple promised a setting to turn it off.

It’s possible the setting has some bugs or that it could work a bit differently by the final release since it’s a developer beta for now.

Also, if you want macro mode even if you have a non-Pro iPhone 13, or even an older model, Halide just released an update that includes a macro mode for the iPhone 8 and up.

9To5Mac has a look at what using ProRes to shoot video is like in the new beta and reveals that Apple’s using the 422 HQ flavor of ProRes.

Like the macro feature, shooting in the color grading-friendly ProRes format is limited to iPhone 13 Pro models, with the 128GB phones only recording the codec in 1080P instead of 4K.

While these features may show up in the official 15.1 release, it may be the case that they don’t. SharePlay was in early versions of the iOS 15 beta before being removed. Though it showed back up again with the first iOS 15.1 beta.

