iPhone 15: The latest Apple smartphone’s price in Pakistan

The recently launched Apple iPhone 15 series – considered to be the world’s best phone – is now almost out of reach for an average Pakistani consumer.

In Pakistan, the prices of the recently launched iPhone 15 series, after the applicable PTA taxes including import duties, made the smartphones quite expensive.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has assigned new tax rates for the latest iPhone models based on their original price, model, and storage.

The consumers considering to buy the smartphone from the new iPhone 15 series can refer from the chart provided below: