iPhone 16 camera capture button could be ‘mechanical’

Many rumors are circulating on the internet about the iPhone 16 and the already existing capture button, however, the latest rumors suggested that it could feature zoom and focus controls on a mechanical switch.

According to the media reports, a couple of people familiar with the iPhone 16 development state revealed that the capture button is featured with the mechanical and other additional characteristics.

READ: iPhone survives 16,000-foot fall from airplane

Adding that the button will be touch-sensitive, which allows its users to adjust zoom levels by swiping, and focusing on the shot by a half-press.

Such a button also poses a challenge for case manufacturers. The touch-sensitive surface would likely need to remain uncovered to function properly, while also requiring sufficient space for the half-press functionality to operate seamlessly.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 in September 2024, the models could have larger displays and all pro models could have a tetraprism camera.