Major rumours about iPhone 16 Pro Max surface on social media

The rumours of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the successor of the iPhone 15 series, featuring an improved camera with a periscope feature and new design are making rounds on social media.

Numerous technology websites quoted an insider saying that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would sport a customized 48-megapixel 1/1.14-inch Sony IMX903 primary sensor with a double-layer transistor in their report.

Moreover, its camera is speculated to deliver superior image quality thanks to its 14-bit ADC and DCG support. The user’s photography experience would elevate to a new level courtesy of a periscope feature.

The report also stated that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could sport a 120mm tetra-prism telephoto shooter.

Apple is also reportedly planning on introducing Nova in its latest products to enhance video recording. The feature refers to a novel camera button.

It was stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would reportedly use five titanium chassis. The report quoted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculating that the iPhone 16 Pro series would also come with 1MG+7P moulded glass-plastic to protect its camera sensors.

Regarding performance, the iPhone 16 Pro series might feature the A18 Pro chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem and 5G download speeds of up to 7.5gbps.

Moreover, it is rumoured to have a graphene-based battery with a 3355mAh capacity and up to 40W input.

The design of the iPhone 16 will be comparatively different to its predecessor. The users will have a comfortable grip.

The flagship cellphone would have a 6.3-inch display, whereas the larger variant will have a substantial 6.9-inch screen.