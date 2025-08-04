iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro release date unveiled

Apple is gearing up to unveil its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models in September 2025, with a new report suggesting possible announcement dates.

According to CNET, Apple traditionally holds its iPhone keynote the first Tuesday after Labor Day, but with Labor Day falling on September 1 in 2025, the company may opt for September 3 or push the event to September 9. This would set potential release dates for Friday, September 12, or Friday, September 19, respectively.

The report notes that September 3 is less likely due to the concurrent IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, a major event rivaling CES in scale. Apple is expected to avoid competing with the event’s media attention, making Tuesday, September 9, the more probable date for the keynote.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are anticipated to begin the following Friday, September 12, with an on-sale date of Friday, September 19, aligning with Apple’s preference for Friday launches.

The iPhone 17 series, which includes at least three models with entirely new designs, may see staggered release dates, as seen in previous years with models like the iPhone XR in 2018 and iPhone 12 mini in 2020.

The iPhone 17 Air, a completely new design, could potentially face a slight delay, though no reports confirm this yet. If any delays occur, they are expected to be brief, with pre-orders for delayed models opening later than the standard September 12 date.

As anticipation builds for Apple’s next-generation iPhones, the September 9 keynote and September 19 release date remain the most likely timeline, with final confirmation expected closer to the event.

Also read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Launch date, price, specifications, and latest leaks