iPhone 18 Pro chip update

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series next month, with the upcoming models reportedly set to feature the company’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset. A new leak suggests the chip could deliver significant improvements in both performance and power efficiency.

According to the leak, the A20 Pro could offer around 18% higher performance than the A19 Pro. The chip is also rumored to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process, along with Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor technology.

The move to a more advanced manufacturing process could also bring substantial gains in power efficiency. The A20 Pro is reportedly capable of consuming up to 30% less power than its predecessor, potentially improving battery life and overall efficiency on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

However, the performance and efficiency improvements could come at a higher cost for Apple. Reports suggest that the A20 Pro will be more expensive to manufacture than the A19 Pro, adding to concerns about rising production costs for the next-generation iPhones.

Read more: Apple to launch new smart home devices alongside iPhone 18 lineup

A recent report claimed that the bill of materials for the iPhone 18 Pro could increase by as much as 40%. Apple may also face additional pressure from higher memory component costs amid an ongoing shortage.

These rising costs could ultimately affect consumers. The iPhone 18 Pro is reportedly expected to start at around $1,399, which would represent a significant increase over previous Pro models.

Apple has yet to officially confirm the A20 Pro’s specifications, manufacturing process or iPhone 18 Pro pricing.

If the latest reports prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could offer a notable combination of higher performance and improved power efficiency. However, those upgrades may come with a considerably higher price tag for consumers.