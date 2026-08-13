Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the coming weeks, and many people expect prices to surge. However, the company has reportedly found a supply chain advantage that might help keep those price hikes in check.

Industry sources cited in South Korea’s DealSite report say Apple has negotiated significant price reductions with its display suppliers. The company is expected to pay LG Display and Samsung Display about $68 per iPhone 18 Pro Max screen, nearly half the previous $110-$120 range for iPhone 17 Pro Max screens.

These deals are happening as memory chip prices continue to rise in the tech industry. To get ready for the launch, Apple is reportedly stocking up on OLED panels and increasing its usual four-week supply to six weeks.

Advanced display technology and bigger batteries

Even with lower screen costs, higher prices for RAM and processors are expected to push retail prices up. Analysts predict the new Pro models could cost between $50 and $400 more, with most estimates pointing to a $200 to $300 increase.

For context, Google recently raised the price of its Pixel 11 Pro by $100, but did so by reducing the base memory from 16GB to 12GB to manage production expenses.

​The reduced display cost is not expected to affect visual quality. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature LTPO Plus technology, which builds on current LTPO panels to deliver higher speeds, variable refresh rates, and better power efficiency.

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Thanks to bigger batteries and better display technology, the new models should have longer battery life.

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a 9 percent battery boost for the eSIM version and a 12 percent boost for international models. While prices will likely go up, Apple’s supply chain moves may help soften the impact for people considering an upgrade this year.