Apple is preparing to disrupt the foldable smartphone market with the much-awaited iPhone Fold Ultra. According to industry analysts, the upcoming premium device could expand the foldable smartphone category by up to 20 percent, directly challenging Samsung’s established Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

Priced between $2,000 and $2,500, the flagship model features a bold design language. It will reportedly launch in deep blue and silver finishes and be made from a lightweight yet highly durable mixture of titanium and aluminum. To minimize the notorious screen crease that plagues foldable phones, engineers are pairing structural glass with a redesigned liquid-metal hinge and an advanced optically clear adhesive.

The Fold Ultra features a versatile dual-display setup. Users can interact with a compact 5.4- to 5.5-inch outer screen for quick tasks. When opened, the device reveals a massive 7.7- to 7.8-inch inner OLED panel with an embedded selfie camera, producing a seamless viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Fold Ultra will be powered by the next-generation A20 Pro chip, manufactured using an advanced 2nm process. This processor is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and starts with 256 GB of storage. To keep the massive screens running all day, Apple integrated an efficient dual-cell battery with a combined capacity of 4,800-4,900 mAh.

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To maintain a remarkably thin profile, Apple made several purposeful design compromises. The brand is dropping its signature Face ID in favor of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor built directly into the power button, ensuring fast, secure authentication even when the phone is closed.

Additionally, the device moves away from the triple-lens array used on current Pro models. Instead, it uses a streamlined dual-camera system with two 48 MP sensors. Dropping the extra lens helps achieve a sleeker footprint, while the dual-lens setup remains optimized to produce exceptional, professional-grade photography and videography.

Whether the premium price and reduced camera setup deter mainstream buyers remains to be seen. However, early tech adopters will likely find the ideal balance of solid engineering, high-end performance, and deep system integration when the foldable officially hits the market.