iPhone 18 Pro Max screen protectors reveal taller display layout

Apple may be implementing a significant design change for the iPhone’s front layout. Leaked protective films for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max hint at taller, slightly narrower displays and a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

These screen protectors, shared before Apple’s expected September launch, show a smaller front camera opening that is slightly off-center, aligning with rumors of a 25 to 35 percent reduction in Dynamic Island size.

The protective films appear taller than those for the current iPhone 17 Pro models, fueling speculation that display sizes could increase to about 6.4 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and up to 7 inches for the Pro Max, compared to the current 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

Taller displays would mark a notable change, as Apple has maintained a consistent front design for several generations. This could allow for larger screens without making the phones significantly wider, similar to Android devices that use taller aspect ratios for easier one-handed use.

The smaller camera cutout also suggests Apple is pushing toward a cleaner front design. Introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island adds software features but still takes up space during video playback and gaming. Reducing its size could free up screen space without moving to under-display camera technology yet.

However, leaks about accessories should be viewed cautiously, as dimensions may change before final production. Still, users who watch a lot of video, multitask, or prefer larger yet not overly wide phones might benefit if the leaks are accurate.

Potential buyers should wait for Apple’s September announcement to see the final design directions.