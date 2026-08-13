iPhone 18 standard model to receive massive RAM boost

Apple’s standard iPhone 18 could receive a larger memory boost than anticipated, potentially addressing a key shortcoming expected for the device.

According to analyst Jeff Pu in a research note seen by 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 18 with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the iPhone 17. That’s also considerably more than the 9GB previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The extra 3GB of memory could be significant for iOS 27, since Apple’s AFM Core Advanced model handles features like Advanced Dictation Preview and the new expressive Siri voices, both of which need at least 12GB of RAM to run on the device.

Earlier reports suggested that a 9GB configuration might prevent the standard iPhone 18 from supporting these features, even with the new A20 chip. If Pu’s prediction holds true, this hardware barrier would no longer be an issue.

However, there is uncertainty regarding the more affordable iPhone 18e. Pu believes this version will come with 9GB of RAM, which may mean it will not offer the same AI features, even though it uses the A20 chip.

Equipping the standard iPhone 18 with 12GB of RAM would be significant, especially as Apple is already facing memory supply challenges. Ongoing DRAM shortages have reportedly delayed packaging of the A20 Pro chips for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro models.

In response, Apple is testing DRAM from the Chinese supplier CXMT as it seeks additional sources. Rising memory costs have already led Apple to increase prices on some Mac and iPad models.

READ MORE: iPhone 18 Pro display costs slashed as Apple battles rising memory prices

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to launch until spring 2027, which gives Apple additional time to address its memory needs. Pu’s forecast of 12GB remains unconfirmed and contrasts with Kuo’s earlier estimate of 9GB.

A key question is how the extra RAM might alter pricing. The 12GB/1 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max is already projected to be nearly $300 more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Adding more memory to the standard iPhone 18 could similarly push up its starting price, and Apple will need to determine how much of the increased cost it will pass on to customers.