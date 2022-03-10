iPhone latest SE 2022 vs Samsung, Google, and Motorola’s contemporaries

iPhone, with its latest SE 2022 had turned heads of budget range phone enthusiasts but, how do Andriod contemporaries from Samsung, Motorola and Google line up against the latest SE 2022.

The new iPhone SE 2022 may look like an outdated body to anyone who has seen any iPhone in the last 8 years but considering that it is a budget phone, it’s what on the inside that should matter more.

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be released on March 18, while preorders start on Friday.

The SeE 2022, selling at a slightly higher price of $429, will carry an A15 Bionic processor and 64 Gb of storage. A15 Bionic is the same processor that was used in the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone SE 2022 Strengths

The SE 2022 might be using an older design with bigger bezels, but the best thing that this model has been able to achieve is to offer a massive performance unit at a relatively affordable price point. Any other iPhone with such processing power is not available under $500. Although Apple does not announce the years of OS update support for its phones, the fact that iPhone SE 2016 is still able to run the latest iOS 15, shows that the latest model will be updateable for a long time. Most Android phones get three to fur years of software updates and are considered to be very good bargains.

Apple has also promised a bigger battery for its latest model along with the A15 processor. The SE 2022, with a 4.7-inch retina display, is identical to the 2020 SE model while the price point is $30 higher. That said, if you love a good home button, fingerprint scanner, and non-MagSafe Qi wireless charging, then there are reasons to rejoice.

THE 2022 IPHONE SE VS. SAMSUNG, GOOGLE, AND MOTOROLA

The size of the new SE, in comparison to Android phones, looks like a glimpse of the past. All kinds of excellent Android phones with larger screens, bigger batteries, more RAM, and extra cameras are available in the market for about the same price as the iPhone SE 2022. Despite offering a good processor, phones like the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Google Pixel 5A, and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) include more modern features.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A42 both offer a beefy battery life. Although the mAh of the SE 2022 battery has not been specified, it’s safe to assume that even if it’s a larger battery than 2020’s SE it will remain smaller than its Android competition.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Moto Edge both also offer higher refresh rate screens too, hitting up to 120Hz and 144Hz, respectively. They might be a little pricier than the iPhone SE 2022, but those refresh speeds make scrolling and animations look much smoother than the 60Hz that the SE tops out at.

Google’s Pixel 5A is one of the most competitive options to compare with the iPhone SE 2022, as it is also closest to the price point. Users can get more storage, a larger OLED screen, excellent camera quality, and an ultrawide lens option just for a $20 extra. The lack it has is Wireless charging.

Then there’s the Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW, which, with a 6.8-inch screen,114Hz refresh rate and a whopping 5,000 mAH battery, touts some of the biggest specs and features of all these phones. It also includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone is priced at %699.99 but it is often discounted to a more affordable $499.99.

iPhone SE’s side-by-side comparison to some Android competitors is given below.

IPHONE SE (2022) VS ANDROID MID-RANGE PHONES

Specification iPhone SE (2022) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Google Pixel 5A Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) OS iOS 15 Updated to Android 12 Updated to Android 12 Updated to Android 12 Android 11, planned update to Android 12 in early 2022 Display 4.7-inch LCD 6.5-inch OLED 6.6-inch OLED 6.34-inch OLED 6.8-inch LCD Resolution 1334 x 750 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720 2400 x 1080 2460 x 1080 Max. refresh rate 60Hz Up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz up to 144Hz Dimensions(mm) 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4 75.9 x 164.4 x 8.6 73.2 x 156.2 x 8.8 75.6 x 169 x 8.99 Weight 144g 189 g 193 g 183 g 200 g Battery Capacity TBD 4500mAh 5000mAh 4680mAh 5000mAh Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 778G RAM 4GB 6GB 4GB 6GB 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB 128GB 128GB 256GB Ports Lightning port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C charging port Rear camera 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) wide 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 5MP (f/2.4) macro, 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera 48MP (f/1.8) wide, 8MP (f/2.2) wide, 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera 12.2MP (f/1.7, dual-pixel AF) wide angle, 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 108MP (f/1.9) wide angle, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) Front camera 7MP (f/2.2) 32MP (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.2) 8MP(f/2.0) 32MP (f/2.25) Photo Modes Smart HDR 4, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Photographic Styles Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode, Fun mode (front camera) Night mode, Portrait mode Night Sight, Portrait mode Macro, Ultra-Res Pro (with long exposure), Night Vision Video modes N/A Super Steady video mode Super Steady video mode Slow-mo Macro, Super Slow-mo, Dual Capture, Video Snapshot Video recording 4K at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps. 1080p HD at 25, 30, or 60 fps with 120 and 240 fps Slow-Mo. 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 30 fps Super Steady video mode 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 30 fps Super Steady video mode 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 60 and 30 fps or 120 fps with Slow-Mo Biometrics Touch ID Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint, Face unlock Water and dust protection IP67 IP67 N/A IP67 IP52 Wireless charging? Yes, Qi-compatible No No No No 5G support sub-6 GHz sub-6GHz sub-6GHz, mmWave sub-6GHz sub-6GHz, mmWave on Verizon Starting price $429 $499.99 $399.99 $449 $499.99 ($699.99 MSRP)

