IPP backs PM’s announcement for elections on 2023 census data

Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has backed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement for holding upcoming general elections on 2023 census data, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that her political party will support the elections under 2023 census data.

She, however, urged the stakeholders to prioritise the importance of voters instead of the census statistics. She said that the debate on old and new census was initiated by the prime minister.

She said that the debate on census issues would delay general elections for five to six months. The polls will be delayed for at least six months if the matter was forwarded to the CEC.

READ: PPP unhappy with PM Shehbaz over announcement of elections on 2023 census

Firdous Ashiq Awan added that the matters related to new delimitations and voter lists will also come to light. She clarified that IPP is ready to participate in the general polls on old and new census data.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at holding the upcoming general elections on 2023 census data.

In an interview with a private television channel, the premier that the government would complete its term on August 12, and a committee had already been formed for the caretaker set-up.

READ: Elections within 90 days only possible under old census: Ahsan Iqbal

Consultation with Nawaz Sharif is also going on and opposition leader Raja Riaz would also be consulted after finalisation of the name, he added.

He hoped that the journey of progress should also continue even during the caretaker set-up without wasting any time.

He viewed that a government with a five-year mandate could only resolve the national issues as only the government’s performance could ensure respect for the vote.

The prime minister questioned as no one else except Nawaz Sharif was tried for featuring in Panama Papers, and added that the PML-N leader was disqualified under a conspiracy.

To another query, he said after consultation and as per the decision by the leadership, his party could go for seat adjustment with coalition parties in some of the constituencies.