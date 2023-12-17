IPP promises free electricity after forming govt

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan promised free electricity on consumption of up to 300 units if they come into power after the upcoming elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IPP leader said that the nation’s major problem is inflated electricity bills however he claimed that after coming into power they will provide financial assistance to WAPDA and people who consume up to 300 units will get free electricity.

Aleem Khan maintained that he is running a network of free dispensaries but he wants to expand it across Pakistan for the deserving people.

In a separate development, sources revealed that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) prepared a list of national and provincial assembly constituencies for seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general elections 2024.

Sources told ARY News IPP committee, comprising Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial, prepared lists of constituencies for seat adjustment in consultations with the top party leaders.

Sources claimed that Jahangir Tareen-led IPP wanted to make seat adjustments in 20 National Assembly seats – 19 in Punjab and one in Karachi.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.