IPP prepares list of constituencies for seat adjustment with PML-N

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has prepared a list of national and provincial assembly constituencies for seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News IPP committee, comprising Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial, prepared lists of constituencies for seat adjustment in consultations with the top party leaders.

Sources claimed that Jahangir Tareen-led IPP wanted to make seat adjustment in 20 National Assembly seats – 19 in Punjab and one in Karachi.

Furthermore, IPP expects the PML-N to back its candidates in 44 Punjab Assembly constituencies. The list would be shared by Nawaz Sharif-led party by Sunday night, sources added.

Sources further claimed that the two political forces would go for seat adjustment in the provincial constituency if the PML-N refuses to accommodate the IPP candidate at the national level.

The IPP had formally endorsed the move to go for seat adjustment with the PML-N at meeting held a day earlier.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N had agreed to support Jahangir Tareen-led IPP candidates in Lahore, Lodhran and Sahiwal.

PML-N would support IPP senior leader Aleem Khan on NA seat in Lahore and Nauman Langrial on NA Sahiwal seat, say sources, adding that the party will not field its candidate against IPP candidates Awn Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen at his residence in Lahore.

The meeting – which lasted for about 45 minutes – was attended by IPP leader Awn Chaudhry, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N was in talks with various political parties across the province for seat adjustments.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.