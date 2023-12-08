‘Seat adjustment’ on cards as Shehbaz Sharif meets Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continued to explore the possibility of having seat adjustment with likeminded forces in the upcoming general elections as it held talks with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leadership, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen a day earlier at his residence in Lahore.

The meeting – which lasted for about 45 minutes – was attended by IPP leader Awn Chaudhry, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, they added.

The politicians exchanged views on the country’s political situation, upcoming general elections and seat adjustment.

Sources claimed that PML-N and IPP reached an agreement on seat adjustment in the general polls. A detailed discussion regarding the number of seats will be held in next meetings, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N was in talks with various political parties across the province for seat adjustments.

Earlier on Dec 6, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif finally visited the residence of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat after a hiatus of nearly 15 years.

Sources said the two parties had discussed electoral alliance and seat adjustments on Gujrat seats. “PML-N has decided to support PML-Q candidates on 2 National Assembly and 3 provincial assembly seats,” say sources.

The PML-N supremo had succeeded in wooing the electables from Balochistan to join his party and also forged an electoral alliance with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.