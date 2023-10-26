IPP to contest general election on this symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday its reserved verdict and allotted Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) allotted ‘eagle’ as its election symbol, ARY News reported.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict on the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party petition.

The IPP counsel had appealed to the Commission to allot the party the election symbol of ‘eagle’.

Earlier, the newly-formed political party’s plea for the eagle symbol was rejected by a four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had also launched his new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in June after parting ways from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

READ: IPP’s Awn Chaudhry, Langrial to keep federal cabinet positions

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial had attended the launching ceremony of the IPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.