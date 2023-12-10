IPP to hold power show in Karachi on Jan 7

KARACHI: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to hold a public gathering at Nishtar Park in Karachi on January 7 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to party’s spokesperson, IPP has formed committees to organize the public gatherings.

The spokesperson said that a series of public gatherings will be held in the next phase in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

Earlier, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IIP) appointed individuals in major positions for its Karachi office.

According to the official notification, Nadeem Polani was appointed as the president, Javed Jilani as vice president, and Rizwan Khan as general secretary of IPP-Karachi division.

Meanwhile, Musarrat Shah had been appointed as the general secretary of IPP Women Wing Sindh division.

Mahmood Moulvi – the part’s provincial president – stated that the newly appointed officials will work hard and will play a major role in strengthening the party.

Following the direction of Mahmood Moulvi, the official notification is dispatched to the newly appointed body.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.