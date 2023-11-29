‘So lucky to have…’: Iqra Aziz pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Yasir Hussain

Showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz wished her husband, actor-director Yasir Hussain, with a love-filled post on his 39th birthday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As the versatile actor-director Yasir Hussain turned 39 on Wednesday, his wife, actor Iqra Aziz took to her Instagram handle to pen her heart out for him. Sharing a solo picture of the couple on the feed, she wrote, “A year older and wise.”

The ‘Jhooti’ actor continued, “Happy Birthday you talented, funny beautiful hooman❤️ lucky lucky so lucky to have you in my life😘 Stay the same!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Concluding the post, she added, “Let’s party like it’s your Birthday.”

Thousands of fans of the couple liked the birthday post and swamped the comments section extending their warm wishes for the actor on his day.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

Urwa Hocane’s love note for Farhan Saeed makes netizens go awww!