Iqra Aziz is thankful to Yasir Hussain for helping out with their son

Iqra Aziz can’t help but dote on her husband Yasir Hussain for his hands-on approach to being a father to their one-month-old son Kabir Hussain.
Iqra, who gave birth to the couple’s first child in July, took to Instagram to share a picture of Yasir changing Kabir’s diaper and giving him a fresh change of clothes, thanking him for his help as she navigates motherhood.
Talking about how Yasir made some time for a “pamper and clothing change session” before leaving for work, Iqra shared, “He changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time. I am so proud of you @yasir.hussain131.”
She then took the opportunity to also thank him for being a supportive husband during this new phase in her life, writing, “You’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood… From pamper (diaper) changes to holding him while I rest for a bit and making me breakfasts.”
We can’t help but admire the love and respect these two have for each other! Just some days ago, Yasir shared a video of Iqra tending to their little one with an adorable caption highlighting the importance of mothers.
“If I had known how hard it is for a mother to raise a child, I would’ve never been able to meet my own mother’s eyes out of respect. The importance of a mother is very high. Today and tomorrow. A mother is a mother,” Yasir penned. read more