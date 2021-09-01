Yasir Hussain says never judge a mother, shares video of Iqra Aziz with son

Yasir Hussain has asked his fans and followers to “never judge a mother” or how she chooses to raise her child in a post that seems to be a thinly-veiled reply to Abrar ul Haq’s recent comments about mothers choosing to play Baby Shark over Quranic recitation.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two videos, one of his wife Iqra Aziz playfully singing Baby Shark to their one-month-old son Kabir Hussain, and another of him listening to the Holy Quran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

“Never judge a mother. Woh bachy ko kesy palti hai kya sikhati hai kya sunati hai (How she raises a child, what she teaches him or makes him listen),” said Yasir in a matter-of-fact way, and we can’t agree more with him!

He went on to hail his wife Iqra as a mother, saying that seeing her raise their child has made him realise just how hard it is and in turn, the importance of a mother.

“If I had known how hard it is for a mother to raise a child, I would’ve never been able to meet my own mother’s eyes out of respect. The importance of a mother is very high. Today and tomorrow. A mother is a mother,” Yasir penned, before adding a ‘swipe right for reality’ prompt to his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

The post seems to be a clear dig at Abrar Ul Haq’s remarks from last week, when at a convention held to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three-year performance as the country’s government, he said, “When we were kids, our mothers used to recite the Kalima to get us to sleep. But today, toddlers are provided with electronic gadgets playing Baby Shark.” read more

The remark was met with a generally positive response, however, some took it more seriously, slamming Abrar Ul Haq for it.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December of 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Kabir Hussain, in July 2021.