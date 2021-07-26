Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share first pictures with newborn

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are savouring every moment with their firstborn, son Kabir Hussain, with their latest pictures lighting up social media.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Iqra shared her first picture as a mother just a day after welcoming him earthside. “Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah,” she wrote. The new mother is seen cradling son Kabir in her arms as she rests on her hospital bed.

Yasir can barely hide his excitement at becoming a father as well, taking to his own Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself holding his son up Lion King-style with an ode to Iqra Aziz in the caption.

“Thank you @iiqraaziz. Allah ne Aurat ko jo maqaam ata kia hai us ki wajah ab samajh mai aai hai (I now understand the reason behind the pedestal granted to a woman by Allah). Love you,” he said.

Replying to the father of her firstborn, Iqra wrote, “I love you both. My world and my universe.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December of 2019, announced the arrival of Kabir on Instagram on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir shared an adorable snap of their son’s hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world),” he captioned the post.