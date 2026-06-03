Iqra Aziz’s sister Sidra Aziz has responded strongly to an online troll who questioned the actress’s career break and linked it to her marriage to actor Yasir Hussain.

The exchange began after a social media user on X criticized Iqra Aziz, claiming she had been on track for a major career rise before stepping back from work following her marriage.

“Why no one talks about the fact that Iqra Aziz had such a promising career, she was on a road to become a diva with immense talent until she decided to marry a munh phatt badtameez and now no one wants to sign her,” a user wrote.

The post quickly drew attention, prompting Sidra Aziz to step in and defend her sister with a pointed response.

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“Ma’am, thank you I guess,” Sidra wrote in reply. “Fact is that she filmed a Netflix series. Then gifted me with a niece I am forever thankful for. While she is taking care of two kids these days, she is reading scripts. Oh, also she will start a project soon inshallah.”

She also urged users to be more respectful when discussing public figures and their personal choices, writing, “Also, let’s be respectful.”

Iqra Aziz, one of Pakistan’s most popular television actors, has remained a prominent name in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning several hit dramas.

She welcomed her second child, Sophia Hussain, with husband Yasir Hussain in January. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 and are already parents to a son, Kabir Hussain, born in July 2021.