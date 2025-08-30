Ducky Bhai arrest sparks NCCIA action against Iqra Kanwal, three others

LAHORE: The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned popular YouTuber Iqra Kanwal, along with three others, following the recent arrest of Ducky Bhai.

Besides Iqra Kanwal, the agency has called Mudassir Hassan, Hasnain Shah, and Anas Ali to appear in person on 2 September. They face allegations of promoting online trading and gambling applications.

Officials said the YouTubers misled the public through social media by encouraging the use of illegal apps. The action comes as part of a broader crackdown on influencers accused of promoting unlawful online activities.

Iqra Kanwal, a doctor-turned-YouTuber, is best known for her family channel Sistrology, which has over five million subscribers. Married to fellow creator Areeb Pervaiz, she has also stepped into entrepreneurship, recently launching a restaurant in Lahore with YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

Iqra Kanwal’s popularity has made her one of Pakistan’s most recognisable digital influencers.

Also Read: YouTuber Ducky Bhai challenges physical remand in Lahore court

Earlier, YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on the same allegations.

According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Saad ur Rehman a.k.a Ducky Bhai, currently in custody, is accused of money laundering through online gambling apps. The FIR alleges that he promoted betting platforms on social media, luring people into gambling and unlawful investment schemes.

NCCIA investigators confirmed the recovery of mobile phones, suspicious WhatsApp contacts, and other digital data from Ducky Bhai’s possession. Officials claim to have also found evidence of illegal financial transactions linked to gambling networks.

The FIR further states that Ducky Bhai used his online influence to promote gambling apps, encouraging followers to engage in activities deemed unlawful under national laws.

Authorities have also begun a probe into his assets to trace any wealth generated through these channels.