24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Aamir Khan’s daughter calls out his ‘fake tears’ on her wedding

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s only daughter Ira, who tied the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare earlier this month, called her father’s tears ‘fake’ at her wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Days after her marriage, the newlywed star kid Ira Khan is still not over her glitzy wedding festivities and has been sharing unseen pictures on Instagram, with some behind-the-scenes stories.

Taking to her stories on the social platform over the weekend, she posted several glimpses from the intimate wedding event held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

One of the images from the series featured her over-emotional father, who couldn’t control the tears rolling down as his daughter signed the marriage document. “The fake tears ….(real one coming soon),” read the text overlay on the image, while another image shared with it, sees him sharing a laugh with the newlyweds. “The inappropriate comment made too close to the mic,” she added.ira khan, aamir khan, fake crying Pertinent to note here that Ira Khan, 27, is the second child and only daughter of Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. She got engaged to Shikhare in November last year, after being in a relationship for over two years, and the two exchanged vows earlier this month.

Why Aamir Khan’s son-in-law wore vest-shorts to wedding? Internet’s curiosity answered!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.