Aamir Khan’s daughter calls out his ‘fake tears’ on her wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s only daughter Ira, who tied the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare earlier this month, called her father’s tears ‘fake’ at her wedding.

Days after her marriage, the newlywed star kid Ira Khan is still not over her glitzy wedding festivities and has been sharing unseen pictures on Instagram, with some behind-the-scenes stories.

Taking to her stories on the social platform over the weekend, she posted several glimpses from the intimate wedding event held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

One of the images from the series featured her over-emotional father, who couldn’t control the tears rolling down as his daughter signed the marriage document. “The fake tears ….(real one coming soon),” read the text overlay on the image, while another image shared with it, sees him sharing a laugh with the newlyweds. “The inappropriate comment made too close to the mic,” she added. Pertinent to note here that Ira Khan, 27, is the second child and only daughter of Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. She got engaged to Shikhare in November last year, after being in a relationship for over two years, and the two exchanged vows earlier this month.

