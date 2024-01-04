Why Aamir Khan’s son-in-law wore vest-shorts to wedding? Internet’s curiosity answered!

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s only daughter Ira tied the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, and visuals from the private affair are all over the internet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The wedding of Ira and Nupur was a rather intimate event at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, India, attended by close friends and family, including both her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, their son Junaid, as well as the actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, their son Azaad, and Shikhare’s family members.

However, the only thing that captured the attention of social users in the viral pictures and videos from the celebrations was the unusually casual attire of the groom, Nupur Shikhare as he sat on stage with Ira Khan in a black vest and white shorts to register their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

The non-conventional casualness of Shikhare while signing his marital contract did not go down too well with the netizens, who poked fun at the underdressed groom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

However, the real reason behind his choice of fit for his big day has now been revealed.

Reportedly, Nupur, who is a fitness coach by profession, opted for the athleisure look, because he jogged for about 8 km to reach his wedding venue and join his lady love Ira.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Another video of the newlyweds from the stage, going viral on social media, sees Ira sending off his groom for a shower after he signed the marriage papers in a vest and shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

The new groom later changed into a blue bandhgala to coordinate with his now-wife Ira, who opted for dhoti pants and velvet choli combo, paired with a dupatta over her head and Kolhapuris, to pose for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pertinent to mention here that the star kid Ira Khan, 27, exchanged rings with Shikhare in November last year, after being in a relationship for over two years.

Aamir Khan, daughter Ira admit taking therapy for years