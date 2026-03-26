Trump claims Iran allowed 10 oil tankers through Hormuz as “goodwill gesture”
- By Reuters -
- Mar 26, 2026
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid on Thursday that Iran was letting 10 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as an apparent goodwill gesture in negotiations.
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Trump made the comments at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, elaborating on what he had previously described as a “present” from Iran.
“They said, to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil,” Trump said. “I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged… It ended up being 10 boats.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the vessels.
Trump’s comments came as he pressed Iran to agree to a deal that would clear the maritime chokepoint and end its nuclear program.
The U.S. president on Tuesday had baffled some observers when he said that Iran had given the United States an expensive, energy-related concession. At the time,
he declined to say what exactly he meant.
“They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told reporters then.
Earlier, President Donald Trump urged Iran to make a deal to end U.S. and Israeli bombing or face more strikes on their country.
“They now have the chance, that is Iran, to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and to join a new path forward,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away.”
Trump spoke after a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Washington’s proposal for ending nearly four weeks of fighting is “one-sided and unfair” but that diplomacy continues.