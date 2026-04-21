Trump has told CNBC in an interview that he did not want to extend a ceasefire with Iran.

He asserted that the U.S. was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called a great deal.

“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

Trump also told CNBC that the U.S. would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he said.

The prospect of last-ditch peace talks in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad remains up in the air, with uncertainty over whether Iran will send a delegation.

Iran War— Latest News & Updates

Earlier, Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), stated that no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The statement said, “No Iranian diplomatic delegation–be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission–has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, also said that Tehran would not accept negotiations with Washington under the shadow of threats.

In a post on his X handle early on Tuesday, Ghalibaf denounced US President Donald Trump for acting on a delusion.

“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf posted on his X account.