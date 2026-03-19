Iran hits Qatar gas plant

DOHA: Iran missile attacks have caused “extensive damage” at QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Ras Laffan.

The site processes and exports 20% of global LNG supply and makes Qatar one of the biggest LNG producers.

Qatar shares its gas fields with Iran and had amicable relations until the U.S.-Israeli war that began at the end of February.

Earlier this month, Qatar halted LNG output and declared force majeure on LNG shipments.

QatarEnergy is the world’s second largest LNG exporter. Its LNG production facilities, liquefaction plants and export infrastructure are concentrated almost entirely in Ras Laffan, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of Doha.

All Qatari LNG cargoes must exit the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

QatarEnergy supplies Europe and predominantly Asian markets, with over 80% of customers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Pakistan and other countries in the region.

Global energy majors ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, ConocoPhillips and others are investors in Qatari LNG.

In addition to LNG, Qatar is also the world’s second largest exporter of fertilisers and helium. It also produces significant quantities of liquefied petroleum gas, propane, butane and refined products such as low-sulfur diesel, largely from its gas-to-liquids facilities.

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