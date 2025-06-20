Europe foreign ministers see ‘perilous’ moment, urge Iran to talk to US

European foreign ministers urged Iran on Friday to engage with the United States over its nuclear programme after high-level talks in Geneva aimed at opening negotiations for a new nuclear deal ended with little sign of progress.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Germany, Britain, France and the EU with their Iranian counterpart sought to test Tehran’s readiness to negotiate despite there being scant prospect of Israel ceasing its attacks soon, diplomats said.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his willingness to continue discussions on the nuclear program and more broadly on all issues, and we expect Iran to commit to the discussion, including with the United States, to reach a negotiated settlement,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Click here for all updates about Iran-Israel war

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy said the European countries were eager to continue talks with Iran.

“This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict,” he said.

Tehran, under mounting pressure to agree tough curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent the potential development of an atomic weapon, has repeatedly said it will not talk to the Trump administration until Israeli attacks end.

European ministers spoke ahead of their Geneva meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio who signalled that Washington was open to direct talks even as it considers joining Israeli strikes intended to smash Tehran’s nuclear capacity, diplomatic sources said.

Washington did not confirm that, though broadcaster CNN quoted a U.S. official saying President Donald Trump supported diplomacy by allies that could bring Iran closer to a deal.