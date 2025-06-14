Iran missile strikes: Images, videos show widespread destruction in Israel

TEL AVIV: Images and videos have emerged showing widespread destruction across various parts of Israel following Iran’s missile attacks.



Iran launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for airstrikes that killed over 70 Iranian citizens, including senior military officials.

According to Israeli media reports, at least four people were killed and more than 70 others injured in the Iranian strikes.

Photos and videos from the aftermath show widespread destruction across parts of Israel, with several buildings reduced to rubble. Rescue teams have pulled numerous individuals from the debris.

The Times of Israel reported scenes of fear and chaos as Iranian missiles struck the central areas of the country, leaving behind significant damage and casualties.

Several flights have been cancelled, public events have been called off, and residents have sought refuge in bomb shelters amid rising tensions.

The dead and injured were transported to hospitals, where medical personnel said several injured remain in critical condition, according to Israeli media reports citing the emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.

Casualties were reported in central Israel, including the capital, Tel Aviv. The attack caused widespread damage to buildings and homes, with some residents reportedly trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned the three western allies that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop strikes on Israel, ARY News reported quoting Iranian state media.

“Any country that participates in repelling Iranian attacks on Israel will be subject to the targeting of all regional bases of the complicit government, including military bases in the Persian Gulf countries and ships and naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea by Iranian forces,” said a government statement quoted by Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.