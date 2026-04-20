WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed ​a nuclear deal the U.S. is currently negotiating with Iran will be better ‌than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

“The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly ​referred to as ‘The Iran Nuclear Deal’,” Trump wrote in ​a social media post after concerns expressed by Democrats and ⁠some nuclear experts that he is rushing negotiations on ​a highly complex topic.

During his first White House term, Trump in 2018 ​withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed to by Iran, the United States and world powers, calling it “the worst deal ever.”

The United ​States and Israel began attacking Iran more than seven weeks ​ago in a conflict that Trump has said aims to prevent Iran ‌from ⁠getting a nuclear weapon.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire in the coming days, prospects for a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan were not clear.

“I ​am under no ​pressure whatsoever, ⁠although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” Trump added in a Truth Social post.

It is ​currently unclear what kind of deal could be ​credibly ⁠agreed to by the United States and Iran in a short amount of time. The 2015 agreement, which also involved France, ⁠Germany, China, ​Britain and Russia, took two years ​to negotiate and involved some 200 specialists spanning nuclear physics, sanctions, finance and ​law.

Earlier, President ​Donald Trump said ‌that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports ​that Israeli leader Benjamin ​Netanyahu influenced the U.S. president’s ⁠decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

“Israel ​never talked me into the ​war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong ​opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER ​HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” Trump wrote ‌in ⁠a Truth Social post.

Trump also said “the results in Iran will be amazing” in ​the post, ​which came ⁠as the United States prepared to resume negotiations in ​Pakistan although Iran was ​undecided.

“And ⁠if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have ⁠a ​great and prosperous ​future!” Trump wrote.