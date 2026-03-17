US National Counterterrorism Center director resigns over war in Iran

WASHINGTON: The head ​of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned on Tuesday, becoming ‌the first and most senior member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to resign over the war in Iran, saying Tehran ​posed no imminent threat to the United States.

“I ​cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war ⁠in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to ​our nation, and it is clear that we started this ​war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby,” Joseph Kent wrote in a letter to Trump posted on X.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026



Some ​experts have said an imminent threat would be required ​for the United States to launch a war under current law.

‌The ⁠White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond.

Intelligence officials were ​caught off guard ​by the ⁠news.

Kent is close with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept ​a low profile since the Iran war ​began.

⁠Gabbard has not issued any public statements and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American ⁠soldiers ​killed earlier this month during the ​conflict with Iran.