Iran praises Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in regional tensions

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the second time in less than a week during a high-level visit to Tehran, where ongoing developments related to negotiations between the United States and Iran were reviewed.

According to official details, the federal minister arrived in the Iranian capital on what was described as a highly sensitive and important mission. During the meeting, both sides conducted a detailed assessment of recent progress in US–Iran talks and the broader regional situation.

The Iranian President praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and its role in helping to reduce regional tensions. He also underscored the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of enhancing political alignment and strengthening bilateral relations.

The two sides also held extensive discussions on expanding cooperation in political, economic, border, and security-related fields.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi met the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ahmad Vahidi, at the Iranian Interior Ministry headquarters, and also held talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that messages have been exchanged via Pakistan.

He said Tehran is currently focused on ending hostilities and achieving its stated objectives, adding that Mr Naqvi’s presence in Tehran is intended to facilitate communication between the parties and clarify written proposals exchanged on both sides.

Sources indicated that US–Iran negotiations have now entered a highly critical and sensitive phase, with Mr Naqvi’s urgent visit seen as part of broader efforts to help finalise a possible agreement between the two sides.