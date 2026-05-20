Mohsin Naqvi 'lands' in Iran with 'important message'

TEHRAN: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday landed in Iran on a mission of revival of Iran-US talks, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, Mohsin Naqvi reached Iran with an ‘important message’ as negotiations continue between the US and Iran for a peace deal. It is to be noted that Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi recently completed a three-day visit to Tehran.

During his visit, Naqvi held fresh meetings with senior Iranian officials and is expected to engage with more high-ranking leaders as discussions continue.

Naqvi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during his stay in Tehran.

President Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s role in promoting a ceasefire following the conflict imposed on Iran on February 28, according to Iran’s state media.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, expressing hope that Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives could help advance regional peace and stability.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s desire to maintain sincere and stable ties with neighbouring Islamic countries, stressing that stronger unity among Muslim nations could reduce foreign interference in regional affairs.

He said coordination and solidarity among Islamic countries remain essential for achieving long-term peace and security in the Middle East.

Pakistan has recently positioned itself as a mediator in efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, with diplomatic channels reportedly being used to facilitate indirect communication.