Iran ready to deliver oil to India: report

Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran’s ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

“We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It’s up to India, we are ready to deliver oil,” Elahi said, adding that US sanctions have been an obstacle.

“Sanctions are an obstacle. India and Iran should find a way to solve this problem according to their national interests and not according to illegal US sanctions. We want to sell oil to India and buy what we need from India,” the Iranian Ambassador told ANI.

