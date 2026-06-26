DUBAI/LONDON: Iran reasserted its right on Friday ​to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states against siding with the U.S., a day after an attack on a ship near Oman highlighted the fragility ‌of a preliminary deal to end the Iran war.

Iran was responding to what it called an “interventionist, irresponsible and provocative” joint statement by the United States and six Gulf states that rejected Iran’s insistence that it could charge tolls on vessels transiting the strait.

“Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed under ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes or decision-making that does not take Iran’s role as a coastal state into account,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X.

Underlining the risks facing shipping, Iranian ​state TV later reported that three foreign tankers attempting what it called an “unauthorised passage” of the strait were turned back after a warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It gave no ​further details.

Oil prices dropped by more than 3% on Friday, on course for steep weekly losses despite the conflicting interpretations of last week’s interim deal between Iran and ⁠the U.S. and a slowdown in traffic through the strait, where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically passes.

Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf, ​the world’s biggest oil port, after a nearly four-month halt, shipping data showed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — wrapping up a tour of the Gulf to reassure nervous regional allies about the interim pact — told reporters on ​Thursday that if Iran threatened or blocked ships in the strait, “we’re going to have a problem.”

In their joint statement, Rubio and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for “free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation” in the strait without tolls or “attempts to assert control”, and said a lasting peace must address Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones and support for proxy groups.

IRAN WARNS AGAINST ‘HOSTILE AND INTERVENTIONIST POLICIES’

Iran’s foreign ministry responded on Friday by saying the U.S. military presence in the Gulf was the source of regional insecurity and ​division, and that the strait should be governed by Iran and Oman in line with the terms of the interim deal.

The U.N. International Maritime Organization halted its operation escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

“We warn against the continuation of hostile and interventionist policies in the region,” it said.

Tehran ​took effective control of the waterway after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered the war, disrupting oil flows and rattling global energy markets and the wider economy.

Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, issued ‌a warning to ⁠Washington’s Gulf allies.

“The stability of the Persian Gulf Arab states is indebted to Iran’s century-long management of the Strait of Hormuz… their strategic survival is at the mercy of Tehran’s tolerance,” Velayati said on X.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine (2603.TW), said earlier on Friday its Singapore-flagged ship Ever Lovely had been hit close to Oman on Thursday by an “unknown object” while on a route recommended by the British navy agency UKMTO.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the ship later resumed its journey out of the strait.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that Iran had fired on the ship. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority — established by Tehran to manage requests for ships to travel ​through the strait — said passage through unauthorized routes would be “the ​responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander”.

There ⁠was no immediate comment from the U.S. government. U.S. President Donald Trump warned this month that if Iran did not honour the interim deal, including reopening the strait, the U.S. would probably go back to bombing the country.

LEBANON, NUCLEAR INSPECTIONS, AMONG POINTS OF CONTENTION

Alongside the issue of control over the strait, disagreements persist over other ​elements of the framework ceasefire deal, including over financial incentives for Iran, nuclear inspections, and Israel’s parallel war in Lebanon.

The deal has set up 60 ​days of talks to tackle ⁠thornier issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.

In the U.S., the war is weighing heavily on Trump before November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The International Maritime Organization, a U.N. agency, temporarily paused its operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the Oman incident.

The IMO and Oman this week announced a new southern route through the strait to evacuate hundreds of ships stranded by the war, angering Tehran.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said ⁠on Friday three ​South Korean ships would leave the strait over the weekend after the Oceans Ministry reported eight more South Korean vessels had exited.

Two ​Very Large Crude Carriers controlled by Saudi Arabia’s shipping arm Bahri were seen loading crude at Ras Tanura, while another waited nearby, shipping data showed. Each VLCC can load 2 million barrels of oil.

Ras Tanura sits on the Saudi coast to the west of the ​Strait of Hormuz. It used to export more than 5 million barrels per day of crude before the conflict.