Iran decides to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants amid terror threat

Iran has decided to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants in the wake of terror threat, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Iranian Interior Minister, more than 1.3 million illegal immigrants were sent back from Iran so far.

The Iranian Interior Minister also indicated to take strict measures to prevent the return of illegal Afghan citizens to Iran in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here after the rise in terrorist attack, Pakistan started repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants last year.

According to unofficial data, over 1.7 million Afghan immigrants have returned to their homeland in the first phase.

Earlier, evidence emerged indicating the utilization of Afghan territory for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

A video revealing the planning of attacks on Pakistan’s security forces by collaborating with the Taliban militants has surfaced.

As per the details, evidence of using Afghan territory for terrorism has come to light showing that Tehree-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) plotting attacks on Pakistan’s security forces deployed at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In the video, TTA terrorist Yahya can be seen instructing his accomplices regarding the attacks, he continues to incite his militants for revenge against Pakistan, stating that they [Pakistan] are prepared to retaliate.

The terrorists were informed that there would be 6 rocket launchers along with them, accompanied by 6 assistants.

The TTA commander, Yahya, mentioned that there will be two laser operators, two assistants, and also a sniper, all of whom are prepared to act under the orders of the Commander, Sheikh Abdullah.