Iran reports US strikes near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island

Iranian news agencies on Thursday reported that the United States launched strikes around Iran’s Gulf island of Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz, as renewed hostilities flared between Washington and Tehran.

The Fars news agency reported an “American missile strike in the vicinity of Qeshm”, citing local authorities, while Tasnim said one of its correspondents reported locations around the island “were struck by projectiles from the American enemy”.

Iranian state TV also reported that the port city of Bandar Abbas was targeted by the “American enemy’s aggression” on Thursday evening.

Rekindled fighting between the longtime foes comes a month after the signing of a preliminary deal that aimed to end the conflict, which broke out in late February with massive US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

On Thursday, Tehran warned it would target infrastructure across the region if US President Donald Trump followed through on a threat to attack power plants and bridges in Iran.

That followed a fresh exchange of strikes between the two countries.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they struck a US airbase in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to what they described as an American attack near a children’s cancer hospital in the Islamic republic.

Kuwait and Bahrain also reported incoming aerial attacks.