Iran's president says Israeli strikes on Lebanon render negotiations meaningless

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian ​said on ‌Thursday that Israeli strikes on ​Lebanon ​violate the ceasefire agreement ⁠and would ​render negotiations ​meaningless.

Pezeshkian said Iran would not abandon ​the Lebanese ​people.

His comments come after ‌Israel carried ⁠out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon ​since ​the ⁠conflict with Hezbollah ​broke out ​last ⁠month, killing more than ⁠250 ​people on ​Wednesday.

Read Also: Netanyahu says Israel ready to ‘return to battle at any moment’ against Iran

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.

“Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them — either through agreement or through renewed fighting,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives.”

“Iran enters this pause battered, weaker than ever.”

Netanyahu also hit back at opposition leaders who chastised him for agreeing to the truce before Israel achieved its objectives in the war.

“As you know, last night a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect, in full coordination with Israel,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“No, we were not surprised at the last moment,” he said.