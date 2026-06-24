Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders

Iran’s state-owned banking technology provider said ​on Tuesday that cyberattacks had disrupted card-based banking services ‌at Bank Melli, Bank Saderat and Bank Tejarat.

This prompted a temporary suspension of all card-related operations at ​the three banks to prevent further unauthorized ​access, the Informatics Services Corporation told state TV, with ⁠cybersecurity teams working to restore normal operations.

The company’s ​public relations head said ATM services, point-of-sale terminals ​and mobile applications linked to card systems were all affected.

Disruptions were also reported on June 14 at major ​banks including Melli, Saderat, Tejarat and the ​Export Development Bank of Iran after a cyberattack targeting a ‌shared ⁠communication system, Iran’s Banking Coordination Council has said.

Iranian state media cited the central bank as saying on Tuesday that the latest problems should be ​resolved by Wednesday ​morning ⁠and all services would then return to normal.

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Officials have said the earlier ​incident, which took several days to ​resolve, according to ⁠Iranian media, did not compromise customer data.

Iran has not said who it suspects of the cyberattacks. Authorities have previously blamed ⁠hostile ​foreign actors such as ​Israel for similar incidents. Israel has not commented on these allegations.

The Senate passed a war powers resolution on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt U.S. military action against Iran.