Iran says several 'enemy aircraft' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

Several aircraft were destroyed during ​the US mission to find a ‌stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday ​according to Tasnim news ​agency.

“During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground ⁠Force, Popular Units, Basij ​and Police command), enemy aircraft ​were destroyed,” the group said after Iran’s police command announced an ​American C-130 plane had ​been downed in the south of Isfahan.

The ‌spokesperson ⁠of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, ​said the ​downed ⁠aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane ​as well as two ​Black ⁠Hawk helicopters.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s army also said they ⁠had ​downed an Israeli ​drone in the same province

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that a second airman downed inside Iran was “safe and sound” following a search and rescue operation.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The Republican president wrote that he directed the US military to send “dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve” the airman.