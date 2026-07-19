Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said ​in a written statement ‌on Saturday that repeated US breaches of a ​memorandum of understanding ​signed by the presidents ⁠of Iran and the ​United States had ​shown that President Donald Trump’s signature was “utterly worthless and devoid ​of credibility.”

Washington and ​Tehran have exchanged strikes after ‌a ⁠ceasefire agreement fell apart last week, raising fears of a return ​to ​all-out ⁠war.

Khamenei said the United States should ​know that the ​Iranian ⁠nation and the “resistance front” had “unforgettable lessons” for ⁠it.

Read more: US renews strikes against Iran after military deaths

The United States launched new strikes against Iran, Central Command said, after it earlier announced that two US military personnel were killed in Jordan and another was ​missing following an Iranian attack.

Before the strikes on Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader said Washington would pay for “seeking to escalate the conflict.”

Central Command said in a statement that the airstrikes began ‌at 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), at President Donald Trump’s direction.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” it said, without providing further details.

Iran’s Mehr news agency said the US carried out an attack near Sirik in southern Iran, adding that no casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported.

The US and Iran have intensified attacks since an interim ​ceasefire deal signed a month ago fell apart last week, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

Central Command said the two deaths occurred on Friday and that a third US service ​member was missing in action. The announcement brought the number of US service members killed since the war began to 16, while more than 420 have been ⁠wounded.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”